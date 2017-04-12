Acer Aspire VX 15 Notebook and Predator G1 Desktop launched in India

Acer has just introduced two new devices, Acer Aspire VX 15 and Predator G1 Desktop in India. The Acer Aspire VX 15 budget gaming notebook is made keeping aspiring gamers in mind, while the former is designed to let the users get an ultimate gaming experience as claimed by the company.

"The Acer Aspire VX 15 and Predator G1 Desktop are designed exclusively for gamers' on a budget, this gaming series will deliver an immersive experience and will offer flexibility to gamers to choose the best level of platform and performance that fits their budget and needs," said Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, the CMO and Business Head of Acer India during the launch.

Now, let's find out about the features and specifications of the Acer Aspire VX 15 Notebook and the Predator G1 Desktop.

Acer Aspire VX 15 Notebook Powered by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, the Acer Aspire VX 15 comes equipped with the 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. Featuring an iron red backlit keyboard, it flaunts an aggressive gaming design. The device has a trapezoidal shape with physical tapered edges. It sports a display with IPS technology that offers a viewing angle up to 170º In terms of storage, the gaming notebook ships with 1TB of internal storage along with 128 GB M.2 SSD, which is said to allow users to store more multimedia files and enjoy faster speed. It also comes with Dolby Audio premium and Acer TrueHarmony. The Acer Aspire VX 15 Notebook will be sold for Rs.87,999 in Flipkart and Acer retail stores. Predator G1 Desktop The Predator G1 Desktop is loaded with the Intel Core i7 processor and powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 teamed with 3 GB of GDDR5 VRAM graphics card. Running on Windows 10 64-bit operating system, the device boasts of 16 GB of Dual-channel DDR4 2133 MHz memory, which can be upgraded up to 64 GB. Talking about storage, it comes with 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD and 128GB superfast SSD drive. The Predator G1 Desktop also features a Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi MB5 for audio and Killer Wireless-AC for internet connectivity. Apart from this, it has three expansion slots: PCIe x16 slot, M.2 slot (for SSD) and M.2 slot (for WLAN). Priced at Rs 1,19,999, the gaming desktop will available in Acer's Exclusive stores and major retail outlets. Other Announcements Acer also announced the upgraded Acer Predator 15 and 17 gaming laptops. These update laptops the Predator 15 G9- 593 and 17 G9-793 feature 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS antiglare G-SYNC VR ready screens respectively. The laptops are powered by Nvidia's Pascal GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and the seventh-gen Intel Core i7 processors. The company has stated that the laptops will be made available in various online and offline channels starting from Rs 1,59,999 onwards.