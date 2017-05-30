Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop announced at Computex 2017; availability to debut in August

At the Computex 2017 in Taipei, Acer has announced the launch of a new gaming laptop called Predator Triton 700. The device showcases its incredibly slim design, powerful processor and graphics and other highlights.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop comes powered by a seventh-gen quad-core processor from Intel. It has two PCIe SSDs and has GeForce GTX 10 series graphics unit. The Acer gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display. The processor is either a Core i5-7300HQ or a Core i7-7700HQ unit. There is 16GB of 2400MHz RAM as well.

The Predator Triton 700 uses Max-Q, the innovative approach of NVIDIA meant to facilitate the world's thinnest, quietest and fastest laptops. The Max-Q technology is a part of the NASA's mission of introducing man into space. The rock design is precision engineered around Max-Q. NVIDIA has followed a similar tech to design the gaming laptops that lets Acer come up with thin models with a powerful GPU performance.

The Acer laptop is VR-ready with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. The device has NVIDIA G-Sync for a smooth gameplay experience. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound and Acer TrueHarmony for an immersive audio experience.

On the connectivity front, the Acer Predator Triton 700 has features such as Thunderbolt 3 for speeds up to 40Gbps and dual 4K video output, Killer DoubleShot Pro, two USB 3.0 ports with power-off USB charging, a USB 2.0 port, a DisplayPort connector, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

The Predator Triton gaming notebook features an understated black chassis and a minimalist design, with straight contours and angular front corners. It has Corning Gorilla Glass plate above the keyboard and there is a window showing the notebook's cooling system, AeroBlade 3D Fan and five heat pipes. There is also a Precision Touchpad. The mechanical keyboard delivers a satisfying typing experience and fast as well as accurate response times. The keys are RGB backlit too.

The Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook will be available in North America in August from $2,999 (approx. Rs. 1,93,000) and in EMEA from €3,399 (approx. Rs. 2,45,000).