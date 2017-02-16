Acer Spin 3 launched today in India at Rs. 42,999

Acer adds a new product to its spin series today, as the firm announced a brand new convertible laptop - Acer Spin 3 in India, priced at Rs. 42,999. The key highlight of the laptop is that it has the ability to tilt the display 360 degrees.

Acer Spin 3 is already up for sale at various retail stores across the country. Other than the tilting display, the grasping point of the laptop is its long battery life performance and the famous 360-degree hinge design.

On the display front, the brand new Acer laptop sports a 15.6-inch HD display, which is further backed by Acer's Color Intelligence display technology. This technology enables the device to adjust gamma and saturation in real-time, optimizes the screen color and brightness, in turn, protects the user's eyes from harmful screen emissions.

Apart from the display, Acer Spin 3 also comes packed with a backlit well-designed keyboard, which delivers a comfortable and seamless typing experience to the users. Further talking about the specs, the device is powered by 6th generation Intel Core processors coupled with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 500GB of HDD. On the battery front, the Acer Spin 3 bears an excellent battery capacity and also fits an HD webcam up front with HDR image support to the users.

Reports suggest that the laptop is capable enough to offer a battery backup of nearly 9 hours. While connectivity wise, the device offers various options, including - Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports which are fit for faster data transfer and has the ability to connect to different devices.

For the audio set-up, the Acer Spin 3 comes packed with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony, which is capable of delivering clear and bold virtual surround sound, giving the user an excellent sound experience.