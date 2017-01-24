Acer TravelMate Spin B1 convertible notebook unveiled with long battery life

At the 2017 BETT Show, Acer has announced the launch of the Acer TravelMate Spin B1 (B118), its latest convertible notebook meant for students. The show is slated to happen between January 25 and January 28.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B1 is an 11.6-inch convertible notebook running Windows 10 Pro, making it easy to carry it around. The device features a robust design and comes with four usage modes. Apart from making it portable, the company has made sure the convertible will last all through the day by giving it a long battery life.

It is a perfect one that can address the wide-ranging requirements of students and teachers as it comes in four modes as follows. The classroom learning is facilitated by the Stand and Tent modes, the Tablet mode helps in learning while on the go, and the Laptop mode comes handy in the other cases. There is an 11.6-inch FHD or HD touch screen display onboard the convertible notebook.

The TravelMate Spin B1 has been designed to be durable with a shock-absorbent middle rubber frame and a press-resistant screen with great strength withstanding ability. There is a spill-resistant keyboard offering protection against spills. The keyboard and touchpad have a unique gutter system under them that will drain water from the internal components off the chassis.

As we mentioned above, the TravelMate Spin B1 convertible notebook features up to 13 hours of battery life that will definitely extend beyond the classroom. The device is powered by Intel Pentium processors paired with Intel HD Graphics as well. The other aspects that the latest Acer convertible includes are dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port. There is also a 3.5mm audio hack and an inbuilt SD card reader onboard. Moreover, there is a stylus supporting Windows Ink for easy note taking.

Acer will release the TravelMate Spin B1 convertible for the users only in the second quarter of this year and the pricing details will be announced at the time of release.