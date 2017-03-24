Apple Patent explores ways to turn your iPhone or iPad into a MacBook

Apple's debut experiment with touchscreens on Macs has given birth to the Touch Bar recently, but the iPhone maker might have something way more ambitious stored for the future.

New patent published on Thursday (via AppleInsider) discloses possible future designs where an iPhone could be used as a "Brain" to power a MacBook-liked device. Similar to many others, this patent is also extensive and unclear. The report proposes a thin laptop-like shell without a processor. The thin laptop-like processor is referred to as the accessory device.

As per the patent, laptops could have docks for an iPhone or iPad. So the iPhone or iPad could provide the device with the processor, graphics cards, memory and storage.

Similar to the way HP's LapDock functions, the laptop itself would have displays and batteries to power the experience.The patent has described two different illustrations to show how this would work for phones and tablets.

For phones, instead of a trackpad, there'd be a slot on the accessory device. While tablets would dock into the place where a laptop's screen would otherwise be.

Although Apple's patent was first filed in September last year, it doesn't necessarily mean that this type of product would ever make it to the market. The company is likely to be experimenting with a number of various ways for enhancing the flexibility of the iPad.

Back in 2015, Apple had launched a Pro version of its popular tablet. It featured an Apple Pencil stylus and a Smart Keyboard to allow the users get a more laptop-like experience.

