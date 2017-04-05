Apple’s redesigned Mac Pro to be launched in 2018

It seems like Apple has not forgotten about its Mac Pro user base. The iPhone makers assured them in a round table discussion on Monday that a brand-new Mac Pro will be getting launched in 2018.

The round table discussion, which took place at Apple's headquarter, saw some eminent personalities such as the Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller, SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi, and VP of Hardware Engineering John Ternus. "We are in the process of what we call 'completely rethinking the Mac Pro'," said Schiller.

According to them, the reason behind the delay in Mac Pro updates and upgrades was that design of the iconic, cylindrical 2013 Mac Pro machine is not suitable a single, massively powerful GPU configuration, which the industry is shifting towards in some segments.

While the triangular design of the Mac Pro's thermal core was great for keeping roughly balanced loads cool, it was not so great for the single huge GPS configuration.

"If we've had a pause in upgrades and updates, we're sorry for that - what happened with the Mac Pro - and we're going to come out with something great to replace it." Schiller also added.

Apart from the Mac Pro, a new Pro external display will also be launched at the same time. The company intends to make its new design sufficiently modular so it allows easy upgrades in the future.

Further, the company revealed that it is going to launch two upgraded configurations of the Mac Pro in this week.

The first configuration with a hexa-core Intel Xeon processor, dual AMD FirePro D500 GPUs, and 16GB of RAM, and the other configuration with an octa-core processor, and dual AMD FirePro D700 GPUs will be priced at $2,999 and $3,999 respectively.