Apple updates MacBook lineup and unveils new 13-Inch MacBook Pro at WWDC 2017

Yesterday, Apple announced at its WWDC 2017 keynote address event that it would update the MacBook and MacBook Pro models. Other than that, the company updated its iMac lineup as well.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also unveiled a brand-new 13-inch MacBook Pro. It will be sold at $1,299 in the US. Similar to the other newly launched products, the 13-inch MacBook Pro can be ordered via apple.com from Monday onwards, while it will be available in the offline stores starting from Wednesday. Now, let's talk about the specifications of the new and updated models.

The refreshed models will come with Intel's Kaby Lake processors with twice as much memory support. And the new MacBook will feature up to 1.3GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz and up to 50 percent faster SSD. The new MacBook models are just 13.1mm thick, therefore Apple said these are the "thinnest and lightest notebook" from the company.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro packs a Kaby Lake processor with up to 3.5GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, and the updated 15-inch MacBook Pro will be fueled by up to 3.1GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz. The 15-inch MacBook Pro will feature standard discrete graphics with more video memory.

All MacBook Pro refreshes will arrive with Apple's Touch Bar with Touch ID with 500-nit Retina display, and Thunderbolt port. Moreover, the new models flaunt the Force Touch trackpad, which allows for more room to gesture and click.

In addition to this, the iPhone maker has updated its 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.8GHz processor. Its battery is claimed to last for up to 10 hours.