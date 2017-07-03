Asus Chromebook Flip C101 listed briefly for sale: Launch imminent

Last month, Asus unveiled its Chromebook Flip C101 at the Computex 2017. While we know about its specs and features, the pricing and availability details were not revealed.

Now, a website called Chrome Unboxed noticed that even though for a brief period of time the laptop was listed on MoreComputers.com for sale. Apparently, it was a mistake from the retailer since Asus has not announced an official launch yet. However, it seems like it won't be long before we get to see the Chromebook Flip C101 hitting the market soon.

The listed Chromebook Flip C101 was carrying the model number FS002. Along with the specs that we already knew, the product page has also revealed some details about the laptop. As per the listing, the Asus Chromebook Flip C101 features a display that delivers a brightness of 350 nits.

So we expect its display to be quite readable even in direct sunlight. This is undoubtedly a major improvement over its predecessor Chromebook Flip C100, whose display had the maximum brightness of 100 nits.

As for the authenticity of this information, we should wait until we get an official confirmation about the Chromebook Flip C101. Talking about the pricing, the laptop is said to carry a price tag of $399.99 for the base model.

Well, to remind you, the original Chromebook Flip C100 was priced at $299.99, which is exactly $100 less.

Specs-wise, the Chromebook Flip C101 is powered by the ARM Rockchip RK3399 teamed with 2GB/4GB of RAM. It features 32GB of expandable native storage and its battery could last up to 10 hours straight.