Asus Chromebook Flip C213 laptop launched: Key Features and Specifications

Asus, the Taiwanese electronics company has unveiled a new laptop with a flippable display in its Chromebook lineup.

Dubbed as Chromebook Flip C213, the laptop features a 360-degree hinge that allows users to transform the device into a tablet or a laptop as per their requirement. Asus claims the Chromebook Flip C213 comes with durable and sturdy design and the company says that the laptop has undergone military-grade durability tests to make it rugged for the consumers.

Asus has subjected the laptop to tests which included dropping it from 1.2 meters and putting its all-metal 360-degree hinge to 40,000 open-and-close cycles. All in all the laptop is meant to be tough.

While that sound impressive, the Flip C213 is powered by Google's Chrome OS and is pre-loaded with a range of Google apps and services. That was expected as the name clearly gives away the nature of this laptop. Unfortunately, no official word has been provided on the pricing and availability of the new laptop.

Strong Build Quality and Modular design Well, to start with, Chromebook Flip C213 features a rubber bumper that protects the chassis from accidental drops. The laptop comes with a modular construction and this allows any user to easily change or replace key components like keyboard, touchpad, motherboard or display panel in a few steps while using simple tools. Key Specifications Talking about the specifications, the Asus Chromebook Flip C213 comes with an 11.6-inch touchscreen display. Interestingly, based on the display there are two variants of the convertible laptop. One variant will have Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection and support an optional stylus which uses Wacom EMR technology. The other one will have an anti-glare finish for a comfortable user experience. Battery and Camera Chromebook Flip C213 is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera and an HD front camera that will support the user's online sessions over video calls. The laptop is backed by a 46Wh battery and the company claims that it will last up to 12 hours on continuous usage.