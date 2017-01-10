ASUS Launches 'R558UQ' notebook in India

ASUS, the Taiwanese multinational computer hardware company has just announced the launch of its R558UQ notebook. The notebook has been launched in two models which are the i7 and i5 models and are priced at Rs. 59,990 Rs. 48,990 respectively.

Lead Image

Both i7 and i5 models feature the next-gen USB type C connectivity and advanced graphics with NVIDIA® GeForce® 940MX (N16S-GTR). The company claims that the notebook delivers performance almost two times more in comparison with its competitors.

SEE ALSO: LG to launch a new Tablet with Android Nougat

The i7 is available in glossy dark brown IMR(LCD cover) and comes with SATA 1TB 5400RPM 2.5' HDD storage, VGA web camera, a chiclet keyboard coupled with ASUS Smart Gesture and ASUS Splendid software.

Likewise, the i5 model is available in four colors which include matt golden, glossy dark brown, red and dark blue hues. This model also sports a full HD display with 1920x1080 resolution, anti-glare, higher pixel density and a memory of DDR4 8GB.

Commentating on the launch, Peter Chang, Regional Head South and Country Manager ASUS India, stated that as the demand for the mainstream notebooks had been steadily increasing over the years, hence this segment will be one of the company's key focus areas this year.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10's HD renders and key specs hit the web, MWC 2017 launch possible

Well, with the new notebook, we can say that ASUS has updated its mainstream lineup by adding the latest features and performance updates. The Asus R558UQ notebook will be available across all leading online and offline retail outlets from January 09, 2017.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals