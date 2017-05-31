Asus launches ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Asus has already launched an array of laptops and tablets at the Computex 2017 in Taipei. Now, the company has introduced the newest additions to its Republic of Gamers product lineup.

The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled a gaming laptop called the Asus ROG Zephyrus (GX501VI), and a gaming monitor named ROG Swift PG35VQ. Apart from that, Asus has also taken the wraps off a Strix Fusion headset and a USB monitor called, ZenScreen at the event. Anyway, let's find out about specs and features of these devices. Let's start with the Asus ROG Zephyrus.

The gaming laptop sports a really sleek body and it is thinner than the previous models from the ROG series. It is claimed to be the "world's slimmest gaming laptop with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080". The device weighs just 2.2kg and has a 15.6-inch display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It features a RGB keyboard, which has anti-ghosting keys to support up to 30 keys pressed at the same time.

Talking about other specifications, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is powered by a seventh generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and runs on Windows 10 with Creators Update. It supports up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM and offers 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage options.

In addition to this, the laptop ships with a new 'Active Aerodynamic System', which will prevent it from heating too much during heavy gaming sessions. The ROG Zephyrus also has a Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, four USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0 (for VR), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Notably, there will be two variants of the Asus ROG Zephyrus. While the company has not clearly mentioned the differences between them, the basic variant is likely to come with a GeForce GTX 1070 card.

The starting price of the ROG Zephyrus GX501VI variant is $2699 (approximately Rs. 174,200) and the ROG Zephyrus GX501VS variant will be sold from $2299 (around Rs. 148,400). Both the variants will start hitting the markets of USA and Canada from the end of June.

Now, coming to the ROG Swift PG35VQ, it flaunts a quantum dot LCD display (3440×1440 pixels) with HDR support. The gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 200Hz and it offers support for G-Sync.

The Strix Fusion headset is also targeted at gaming enthusiasts, as it can be configured to blink in sync with other gamers.

Asus also launched a 15.6-inch 1080p USB monitor called ZenScreen. It ships with a pen that can be used to prop up the monitor. However, the ZenScreen neither has a touchscreen display nor does it support a stylus. It comes with a price tag of $249 (about Rs. 16,000).