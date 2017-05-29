Asus launches two new affordable laptops; ViVoBook Pro 15 and VivoBook S15

Asus today unveiled two new laptops called the VivoBook Pro 15 (N580) and the VivoBook S15 (S510) at the Computex 2017. Both of the laptops fall under affordable price range.

The Asus VivoBook Pro 15 (N580) starts at US$ 799 (Rs. 51,575 approx.) while the starting price of the Asus VivoBook S15 (S510) is US$ 499 (Rs. 32,210 approx.). The price difference between them is due to the fact that the former comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. These two devices will be up for sale in the next month. Now, let's find out their other features and specs.

ViVoBook Pro 15 size and display The VivoBook Pro is just 19.2mm thick and it weighs at 2.2 kg. Display-wise, the laptop has a UHD 4K display with the resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The display is also enabled with wide-view technology and offers 100% sRGB color gamut. Hardware and software The VivoBook Pro is powered by 7th Generation Intel Core i5/i7 H-Series processors (up to i7-7700HQ quad-core processor), which is teamed with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and hybrid storage with up to a 2TB HDD and a 512GB SSD. On the software front, the laptop runs on Windows 10. ViVoBook Pro 15 other features Additionally, the Asus laptop boasts of Harman Kardon-certified audio, which includes twin speakers with large 8cc audio chambers and smart-amplifier technology for 3.2X louder volume. The VivoBook Pro also features a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, and offers support for Wi-Fi 2 x2 802.11ac. VivoBook S15 size and display The VivoBook S15 flaunts a 15.6-inch FHD NanoEdge display with slim 7.8mm bezel and a screen-to-body ratio of 80%. The device is just 17.9mm thick and weighs 1.5kg. So it will be really easy to carry it around. Thanks to its Icicle Gold finish, the laptop looks stunning as well. VivoBook S15 specs The VivoBook S15 is fueled by Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processors (up to Intel Core i7-7500U) coupled with up to 16GB DDR4 storage space and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. It also runs on Windows 10, has a fingerprint sensor and offers support for Wi-Fi 2 x2 802.11ac.