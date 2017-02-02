Asus ROG Strix GL553 gaming notebook launched at Rs. 94,990

Asus ROG (Repubic of Gamers) has launched the company's new gaming notebook called ROG Strix GL553 in India. The product was unveiled last month at the CES 2017 that was held in Las Vegas. Asus has priced the ROG Strix GL553 at Rs. 94,990.

The Asus ROG Strix GL553 is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop and the company is in plans to showcase the device at its ROG store located in Bangalore later this month. The GL553 is based on the 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics unit. The gaming laptop is fitted with a gamer-friendly keyboard with Asus Aura that offers four distinct lighting areas and more interesting features.

The other features of the Asus ROG Strix GL553 include the illuminated ROG logo, brushed black aluminum finish and Cooling Overdrive system that offers customized fan speeds for a better thermal management. This laptop can be configured with either Core i5 or Core i7 processor along with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD that is standard and an optional SATAIII of 128GB or 256GB.

Peter Chang, regional head of South Asia & Country Manager, System Business Group, ASUS India commented, "The product is aimed at the young professionals who enjoy regular-through-heavy gaming sessions and premium entertainment when on the go, and in their spare time. In order to ensure this, we included a powerful, yet efficient set of hardware into a highly portable device that is easy on the battery as well."