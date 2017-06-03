Asus VivoBook Max X541/A541 launched in India for Rs. 31,990

Asus launched a third generation notebook by name, VivoBook Max X541/A541 in India with a starting price of Rs. 31,990. The company made this device available across all retailers as well as channel partners.

Powered by latest 7th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 4 GB DDR4 RAM, this notebook is designed to be ergonomic. With a keyboard mainly designed for gamers, it has a 2.3 mm key travel distance. The size of the touchpad is 11% larger than the other similar looking laptops and includes palm rejection technology in it to accept the precise input.

Slim and elegant The VivoBook Max X541/A541 sports an anti-glare Full HD display of 15.6 inches and USB Type C connectivity, along with USB 2.0, VGA, and HDMI ports. It is designed to look slim and elegant with just 1.9 kg and made available in Chocolate Brown, Red, Silver gradient, Aqua Blue and white color variants. Asus SonicMaster audio technology With Asus SonicMaster audio technology, it offers better sound quality and also allows the user to optimize settings with the user-friendly interface. Along with this technology, it includes twin 3W speakers with 24cc sound chambers, and also a special transmission line design to output a high-quality sound and a deep bass. Asus Splendid Technology For high-quality pictures, the laptop uses ASUS Splendid Technology, which offers different picture modes such as eye care mode, normal mode, and vivid mode. Even this settings can be customized easily based on the requirement. On the other hand, it includes ASUS Tru2life video technology to improvise the quality of the videos by providing 200% sharper visuals. SuperBatt technology The SuperBatt technology is utilized in this notebook to boost the battery power. This technology offers longer battery life by three times. With so many new technologies in a single device, this will definitely make it stand out among other recently released notebooks.