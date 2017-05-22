ASUS will be the first one to launch AMD Ryzen powered laptops: Report

If you ever planned on buying a high-end gaming laptop, then it is recommended to wait for some time. ASUS is about to launch its much-awaited AMD Ryzen powered laptop sometime soon.

ASUS will be the first one to come up with this high-end laptop powering most-aspiring Ryzen series of graphic cards in it. This laptop is said to be launched under Republic of Gamers (ROG) banner and will be out to the market in the second half of this year. This laptop may get announced at Computex 2017.

The company has also teased this laptop in a video to grab the attention of gamers. This video had nothing more to say, but just displayed a rounded orange logo of Ryzen around ROG series laptop with a message, "Something has awakened". This video published on Youtube comes with this description, "Something BIG is coming your way! Can you guess what it is? #JointheRepublic #Computex2017".

Although the company made its announcement about the upcoming gaming laptop, no much information about the specs has revealed so far. But all are expecting it to come with a high-end processor and other features.

If we consider the latest announcement made by the company, the upcoming laptop is said to come with an AMD Ryzen Raven Ridge APU and the latest Vega GPU in it. As a support to its launch, AMD has also announced that laptops powered by Ryzen series will soon hit the market.

For now, only a few details of this gaming laptops are revealed. To know more about the specs, let us wait till the company officially launches it.