CES 2017: Samsung Announces its First-Ever Gaming Laptop - Notebook Odyssey

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that led to a drop in the company's market shares, the South Korean giant is all geared up to kick-start 2017 on a good note with the aim to regain their market position. It looks like that Samsung is shifting their attention from their smartphone product line and concentrating more on its laptops. Yes, at its CES 2017 event on January 5, the techie announced its first full-on gaming laptop, calling it Odyssey. The laptop for gamers will come with high-power performance and dynamic display.

Samsung has earlier introduced quite a stunning premium laptops, like the sleek Notebook 9 series. However, the company was never into making gaming laptops until they announced Odyssey, which means a long wandering and eventful journey. This surely indicates that Samsung might travel a long way with the new series of laptops, and might announce much more such next-gen laptops in the days ahead.

Let's brush through all the details that Samsung announced about the Odyssey laptop at their CES 2017 press meet. After announcing the new series of gaming laptops, the company highlighted that the initial lineup will kick-start with Notebook Odyssey 15 and the Notebook Odyssey 17, which will sport a 15.6- and 17.3-inch display screen respectively. Notebook Odyssey laptops are expected to come with a completely new look, which the company is still working upon.

The screen also includes an anti-glare surface treatment which will help minimize reflection and allow the gamers to focus on their next move without distractions. Along with that, Samsung Odyssey offers HDR video experience and high-quality vibrant images letting the gamers out there a faraway lands experience exciting color contrast and wide view angle display.

Beyond its sleek display, Odyssey is designed with advanced features which include ergonomically curved keycaps, a bold backlit icon on the rear side, an angular decorative outline near the touchpad, and multicolored keyboard lights. Not only that, the Notebook will come packed with a series of cooling vents at the bottom of the device, which will presumably look like a crosshatch pattern, which the company refers to as "hexaflow vent" design.

Well, the most catchy part about the new series of Samsung laptop is that, unlike many bulky gaming laptops available in the market already, Samsung Notebook Odyssey is easily portable, and the gamers can carry it wherever they travel.