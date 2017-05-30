Computex 2017: Asus launches ZenBook 3 Deluxe, ZenBook Flip S and more

At the Computex 2017 event, the Taiwanese tech giant Asus announced an array of laptops. These new range of laptops are all set to go on sale later this year.

The devices launched by Asus at the Computex 2017 include the world's thinnest convertible laptop called Asus ZenBook Flip S, the world's thinnest 14-inch laptop called ZenBook 3 Deluxe, and the thinnest and lightest professional-grade ultraportable lineup called ZenBook Pro. They have also launched the new VivoBook range of laptops comprising of VivoBook S15 and VivoBook Pro 15.

While we have already seen the details about the VivoBook lineup, let's take a look at the other launches of Asus over here. All the new laptops are based on Windows 10 with Windows Ink, Cortana, Modern Standby, and Windows Hello.

Asus ZenBook Flip S This is claimed to be the world's thinnest convertible laptop ever. The ZenBook Flip S comes with a 360-degree flippable display and 10.9mm thickness. The new convertible from Asus weighs in at 1.1kg. The company claims that the 360-degree ErgoLift hinge has a dual-action mechanism, which can tilt and lift the keyboard into the typing position. This can be done even when the display is operated beyond 135 degrees. On the specs front, the ZenBook Flip S makes use of the seventh-gen Intel Core i7-7500U processor paired with 1TB PCIe SSD. The laptop comes with a new cooling system with a liquid crystal polymer fan. The convertible has a 4K UHD multi-touch NanoEdge display and an active stylus as well. There is a fingerprint sensor for instant login using Windows Hello, be it in the tablet or laptop mode. The ZenBook Flip S will be going on sale starting from $1,099 (approx. Rs. 71,000).