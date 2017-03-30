Creators Update for Windows 10 to be available soon

The Windows 10 operating system (OS) going to get another significant update called the Creators Update. It is the first major update after last year's Anniversary update. Microsoft says that the Creators Update, which provides a number of new features, will soon be available in the 400 million monthly active devices.

The Edge web browser has been updated to provide a better usability. Now you can set aside a number of tabs that you may have opened. So this useful addition allows you to save those tabs and reopen them later. It is also easier to share links on the new Edge browser as there is a share button which means you don't require to copy and paste the links individually.

The Settings app has two new features; Apps and Gaming. Apps lets you control the installation behavior of apps. For instance, you can block installation from unverified sources. The Gaming section now includes options like the Game Bar, Game DVR and Game Mode.

The Parental Control options is another addition using which parents could set limits on the time a child spends using the PC and restrict access to certain websites.

The appearance of Windows 10 hasn't changed much after the Creators Update roll-out. However, similar to iOS's Night Shift mode, the new Night Light feature can reduce the amount of blue light emitted from the display.

The Paint 3D app is updated as well, allowing you to create 3D objects from scratch and add something from the Remix 3D online library. It now also includes a useful history feature. Besides giving the standard virus and malware threat protection, the updated Windows Defender Security Center shows the health of the system.

Despite Microsoft's efforts to make Edge a better web browser, it still can't match up to Google's Chrome in terms of the availability of extensions.