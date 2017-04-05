Dell unveils the "world’s most powerful" laptops: Check out what these PCs have to offer

Dell earlier launched the "world's thinnest and lightest 15-inch notebook powered by Ubuntu, the Dell Precision 5520. While the mobile workstation has been received well by consumers even crediting the laptop as a great competitor for many other high-end PCs, the company has just launched two new models for the fans.

Dubbed as Dell Precision 7520 and Dell Precision 7720, the models have been now made available for purchase. And this time Dell claims that these PCs are the world's most powerful 15-inch mobile workstations preloaded with the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system.

SEE ASLO: Apple's redesigned Mac Pro to be launched in 2018

The words from Dell does sound interesting. In any case, let's see what the laptops have to offer.