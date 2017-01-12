Global PC shipments decline continues: Gartner

Continuing its decline for the fifth consecutive year, the global PC shipments stood at 72.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2016 -- a 3.7 per cent decline from the fourth quarter of 2015, a new report said on Thursday.

In 2016, PC shipments stood at 269.7 million units, a 6.2 per cent decline from 2015, marking an annual decline since 2012, said market research firm Gartner.

When it comes to India, the PC market was affected by demonetisation which led to weaker-than-expected consumer PC demand in the country.

"Stagnation in the PC market continued into the fourth quarter of 2016 as holiday sales were generally weak due to the fundamental change in PC buying behaviour," said Mikako Kitagawa, Principal Analyst, Gartner.

The Asia/Pacific PC market totalled 24.8 million units in the fourth quarter of 2016, a 3.9 per cent decline from the fourth quarter of 2015.

The PC market was also affected by the success of China's 11.11 (Singles Day on November 11) online shopping event which gave a boost to consumer notebook sales.

With a 21.7 per cent market share in the fourth quarter of 2016, Lenovo maintained the top position globally, as the company experienced shipment increases in North America and EMEA, while Asia/Pacific and Japan continued to be challenging markets.

HP, with a 20.4 per cent share, remained in the second position, and it recorded three consecutive quarters of shipment growth.

Dell also registered three consecutive quarters of shipment growth and captured a 14.8 per cent market share. Asus with a 7.5 per cent share suffered the steepest decline in the fourth quarter of 2016.

With a 7.5 per cent market share, Apple stood at fifth spot, the report noted.

Source: IANS