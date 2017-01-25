Google is bringing its Play Store to all Chromebooks

Google is now bringing its Play Store to Chromebooks. And what this means is that you'll now be able to download and use Android apps in the Chromebook itself.

Basically, the same apps that run on phones and tablets will now run on Chromebooks with the same speed, simplicity or security. And the good thing is that users and developers will now be able to easily bring their apps to laptops.

The new feature is being built on top of Chrome OS. Therefore, users can continue to experience everything that they loved in Chromebooks without changing anything.

According to a Google blog, the feature will start rolling out in the developer channel with M53 on the ASUS Chromebook Flip, the Acer Chromebook R 11 and the latest Chromebook Pixel. While the rollout is limited for now, in the coming days other Chromebooks will also be getting the feature in the market too.

You can check the list of supported Chromebooks here. Subsequently, Google will share the news about new models on the Chrome channel on Google Plus and Twitter.

Commentating on the launch, Elijah Taylor and Dylan Reid Chrome OS Software Engineers said in the blog post, "Chromebooks have always been about making computing more accessible for everyone, and by bringing together the best of Android and Chrome OS, we are taking a big leap forward."

"Not only are we addressing many of the existing needs and use cases that people have for their Chromebooks, we are also betting on the millions of developers who are innovating every day to build the next great experience that wasn't even possible on PC platforms before. This is just the beginning, and we're excited to see what the future holds for everyone!"

