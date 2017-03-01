Google will drop laptops from its Pixel brand

Google launched Pixel smartphones last year with an intention to focus on hardware. This phone became a big hit in the market as it had exclusive features in it. Later, they added tablets and laptops to the Pixel brand. But now the company is planning to drop laptops from the Pixel series so that they can concentrate more on the smartphones and Pixel C tablets.

Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President of hardware confirmed about this at the MWC 2017. He also stated that they might add some other products to this brand except for laptops. Though Chromebooks has seen just two iterations, it is more powerful compared to other laptop lines.

Google had restocked it's Chromebook Pixel 2 in August last year even though they had no plans of doing it. This doesn't mean that Google has backed away from laptops but they may partner with other OEM in the future or launch Chromebook with a different branding.

Now the company is working on water resistant Pixel devices with an improved processor. As it claimed last year that the pixel phones will have the best camera, they are working on it to improve it further.