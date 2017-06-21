HP launches Pavillion x360 and Spectre x360 convertible laptops in India

HP India today announced a new range of products which will 'inspire creativity' among students, professionals and millennials. The newly launched convertible notebooks are called the HP Pavillion x360 and HP Spectre x360.

"HP as the market leader has always equipped consumers with best-in-class devices, and we are pleased to introduce this new range of notebooks powered with the exciting Inking feature. The notebook line-up with its powerful computing, coupled with gorgeous displays and innovative capabilities, will transform the way bring-to-life and showcase their ideas," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India.

Sporting a premium design, both the laptops come with IPS full-HD touchscreen displays and the latest 7th-gen Intel Core processors under the hood. In addition to this, they will be accompanied by the HP Active Pen stylus which boasts of Windows Ink capabilities. If you are interested, read on to know their specs and features in detail.

HP Pavilion x360

The HP Pavilion x360 series features a metal finish and comes in 11-inch and 14-inch form factors with IPS full-HD display. Additionally, it flaunts a flush glass with a multi-touch display, a full-sized backlit island-style keyboard and HP ImagePad. The series is powered by 7th-gen Intel processors teamed with Nvidia GeForce graphics card and 2GB of video RAM.

The notebooks will ship with hybrid storage up to 1TB SSHD with 8GB SSD for select models. Powering them will be a battery with HP fast charge support that is claimed to last up to 10 hours.

The HP Pavilion x360 notebooks also feature audio systems from Bang and Olufsen for rich, authentic audio experience along with HP Audio Boost on dual speakers. The HP Active Pen stylus which comes along with the notebooks will users to draw, highlight and write directly on the screen. The company adds that the feature pairs with Inking with Office and comes with a number of innovative inking apps.

The starting price for the 11.6-inch HP Pavilion x360 is Rs. 40,290 while the starting price of for the 14-inch variant is Rs. 55,290. The notebooks will be available across select HP World stores and online e-commerce channels as well as on www.hpshopping.in in the next month. It can be pre-ordered starting from Rs. 4,999 today onwards.

HP Spectre x360

The Spectre x360 is a convertible variant of previous year's Spectre 13. Measuring at 0.55×12.07×8.58-inches and weighing about 1.3kg, it is claimed to be one of the thinnest and lightest convertibles from the company. The notebook features a 13.3-inch IPS full-HD display and an Intel7th-gen processor bundled with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage space.

It also comes with the audio system from Bang and Olufsen, the HP Active Pen stylus and the HP ImagePad. The starting price of the HP Spectre x360 is Rs. 1,15,290.