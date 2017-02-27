HP launches 'Pro x2 612 G2', portable PC, priced at Rs. 71,690/

HP on Sunday unveiled the Pro x2 612 G2, at the MWC held in Barcelona, and this latest offering from the company boast of lapability. The company further has taken the Surface Pro design language with the new laptop and has adapted it for the millennial business set.

Looking back, it's been four years since Microsoft first introduced its Surface tablet and about two since they coined the term "lapability," which simply states, "This device is really comfortable on your lap."

Over the years Windows system manufacturers have adopted Microsoft's strategy of turning full-blown Windows PCs into tablets, which can be mated to keyboards and turned into lap-friendly ultra-portable devices. The previous model of the HP Pro x2 also featured a detachable screen, but fell short on elegance and "lapability."

SEE ALSO: Lenovo announces detachable Miix 320, Yoga 720, and Yoga 520 convertible laptops at MWC 2017

For the new device, the company has trimmed its weight and thickness by 25 percent and now it weighs just 1.87 lbs. with the keyboard. The company has even added a kickstand that can fold back to give users up to 165-degree screen angle.

The device's full-sized keyboard, includes a trackpad and mouse buttons, it connects magnetically, it even has the Surface Type Cover keyboard-style magnets. It also sports a fold that allows for the keyboard to be brought closer to the screen putting it at a more typing-friendly angle. Further, the device also comes with custom collaboration buttons, including one that will let you present to other screens by pressing the "Present" button.

SEE ALSO: HP to open 250 outlets this year to expand its reach in India



The device sports a 12-inch full-HD display covered in Gorilla Glass 4, backed by Intel Integrated graphics and runs Windows 10. The devices' display will also feature two cameras: a front facing 5 MP camera and 8 MP on the rear, both can shoot 1080p video.

The device will support Windows Hello login security, via a fingerprint reader. Further, will the device will also include TPM and NFC for secure payments.

The HP Pro x2 612 G2 also comes with a Wacom Active Pen that will enable you to touch the screen and draw on it at the same time. When not in use the stylus can be inserted into the pen loop built into the keyboard.

SEE ALSO: HP launches Omen series of gaming devices in India

The device will use USB-C for power and data, the battery life of the device is said to be up to 11 hours, this may vary based on usage. The device will also include a USB-3 port, a micro SD card slot, a smart card reader and even a removable SSD drive and SIM slot for LTE connectivity.

The HP Pro x2 612 G2 is said to start at RS.71,690/-, which includes the keyboard and pen, with an Intel Core M 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The device will also be released in 7th generation variants of Pentium Core i5 and Core i7.

Source: