Huawei Honor 8 receives Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

Announced last year, Huawei Honor 8 has already started receiving android 7.0 Nougat update in India today, after months of speculations.

To recall, the beta version of Android Nougat was being tested for Honor 8 until yesterday but has finally hit the Indian shores and it's being rolled out officially. The release has been made official by the company itself in a post.

The poster reads: "Honor 8 with Nougat and EMUI 5.0 is open to users in India now". The Android Nougat update has arrived as an FRD-L02C675B310 version and comes paired with EMUI version 5.0.

Further talking about the specifications, the flagship sports a 5.2-inch IPS display and is covered by a 2.5D curved glass. While on the camera front, Honor 8 features two 12MP cameras fitted next to each other, where one sensor captures the monochrome, while the other is focused on taking care of the color information.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10's FCC pictures leak ahead of MWC 2017

Further running on Android 6.o Marshmallow, the Huawei device is powered by Huawei's in-house HiSilcon Kirin 950 chipset, which works pretty much similar to that of the Snapdragon 652 processor.

In terms of storage capacity, Huawei Honor 8 comes packed with a 32Gb internal storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. For further detailed insight about the Huawei Honor 8, read here, and stay tuned to GizBot.