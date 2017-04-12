Three Huawei MateBook models leaked; one looks like Microsoft Surface

Back in 2016, Huawei announced the launch of the Microsoft Surface competitor - MateBook. The Huawei MateBook is a 2-in-1 PC that runs Windows 10.

Now, it looks like the Chinese manufacturer is all set to unveil the next-generation variant of the 2-in-1 model along with two laptops. A tweet posted by Evan Blass' Twitter page confirmed these models and their codenames too. The sizes of these MateBook models are not revealed yet, but it looks like they will measure 12, 13, and 15 inches. The codenames are Pascal, Bell, and Watt.

Also Read: 7 Reasons why Huawei MateBook could be a worthy investment

When they are launched, Pascal is likely to be called Huawei MateBook E, Bell will be MateBook X, and Watt will be MateBook D. There is a possibility that these MateBook models will not only differ in terms of their size but also have different configurations.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

MateBook E will be the most powerful Of these, Pascal was spotted in the benchmark recently. Even Roland Quandt tweeted that it has a 15-inch display. Pascal is said to be powered by a Core i5-72000 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The other models of MateBook might not have a powerful processor or a bigger RAM as in Pascal. MateBook E is similar to Surface On closely observing the images those have been leaked, the MateBook E aka Pascal seems to be similar to Microsoft Surface. It looks like it is not permanently attached to the kickstand or keyboard. Other two are mere laptops While Pascal is likely to be a 2-in-1 device more than a laptop. The MateBook X and MateBook D are just like regular laptops with different hinge designs. Source