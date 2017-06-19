iBall CompBook Marvel 6 launched: Price, key specifications and features

iball has just introduced a new addition to its range of CompBook laptops. Dubbed as 'iBall CompBook Marvel 6' this laptop has been designed with utmost finesse and sophistication and the company claims that it offers enough power for the entry and mid-level executives to work efficiently.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sandeep Parasrampuria (CEO and Director, iBall) says, "We are ecstatic with the newest addition - Marvel to our range of iBall CompBook laptops. Marvel is created for optimum use and we are sure every business organization will find it the highest value proposition for their executive requirements. It will be perhaps the best option for organizations looking for affordable laptops or desktop for their entry and mid-level executives."

While the new laptop seems to be built for no-compromise performance, the laptop comes loaded with some interesting features and hardware.

As such, iBall CompBook Marvel 6 comes with a 14-inch HD display and weighs just 1.41 kg. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor clocked at 2.4 GHz. "Marvel 6 gives the user an umpteen access to high operational speeds, bringing faster start-up and an enhanced productivity. It also brings the colossal possibility for multitasking and switching between apps and tabs," says the company. The device also features 3GB of RAM and runs on the latest Windows 10.

Talking about the storage, the laptop comes with a 32 built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB with provision to affix 2.5 inch Hard Disk Drive / SSD inside the laptop.

Marvel 6 is backed by a 38Wh (5000 mAh @ 7.6 Volts) Li-Polymer battery. "The value driven CompBook provides the user with lightning fast performance, to endure the toughest of workloads. Designed for unceasing activity-packed days, Marvel 6 offers freedom from restrictive battery technology. The gargantuan battery makes provision for long hours of office presentations, internet surfing, endless movies, and music," says the company.

The new laptop supports connectivity options like Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth, Mini HDMI Ver. 1.4a and USB 3.0 port.

As for the pricing and availability, iBall CompBook Marvel 6 is available at all leading retail stores and comes at a price of Rs. 14,299 with a 1-year warranty. It is also optionally available with Windows 10 Pro at just Rs 17,799.