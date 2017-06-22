iBall launches GST ready laptop series in India

iBall launched a series of GST ready laptops that sport Windows 10 and come at a very affordable price. iBall aims at introducing a laptop in the Indian market that facilitates business to adopt GST in an easy way. Thus iBall has joined hands with Indian software brand, Marg to offer free GST software for 6 months on the newly introduced range of iBall CompBook laptops.

Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director at iBall ellaborated, "GST is one of the biggest reforms for business in India. Millions of new businesses will register under GST and seek affordable and reliable combination of laptop plus solution meeting GST needs. Hence, iBall in collaboration with GST software developer aims to offer the best blend of hardware and software, at the most affordable price for GST."

Bertrand Launay, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India threw light on iBall's Windows 10 comptibility, "To become an active participant in the transformation of our economy, every organisation needs access to a simple, timely, yet secure platform. Microsoft has empowered iBall with robust and secure Windows 10 laptops to help SMEs overcome their digitization challenges for fast GST adoption. Running on Windows 10, the devices will ensure the security of key financial data and also ease operations for digital compliance for the first time buyers."

It is quite clear that iBall wants to target SMEs in India by becoming the first brand in the country that introduces GST ready computers. It is an initiative from iBall that may change the game for the brand and give it new boost.

The GST ready CompBook laptops will be available in a week at an starting price Rs. 9,990 with two more variants at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively.