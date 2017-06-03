Instant Tethering feature could make its way to Google Chromebooks soon

Google is apparently planning to expand its support for Instant Tethering to devices like Chromebooks, which run on Chrome OS. As of now, the tech giant has not made any official confirmations, but the feature seems to have arrived in the Canary channel of Chrome OS.

Well, of course, we can't say how widely useable it is. In any case, the feature is now live in an early version of Chrome OS. So it is safe to assume that the feature will be rolled out to more stable versions of Chrome OS as well. Even if not all, it is definitely going to make its way to Chromebooks. This feature was first noticed by Chrome Story.

There is a catch though; this feature will prove to be useful for Chromebook owners only if they have a Pixel or Nexus phone as well.

Well, by the looks of it, the feature has a quite simple approach. The users simply have to be on the Chrome OS Canary channel and tap the 'Instant Tethering' option to enable it. After that, Instant Tethering will get listed in the network settings of the Chromebook. Thereafter, you will have the option to enable and disable the feature whenever you want.

To refresh your memory, the Instant Tethering feature was introduced by Google at the beginning of 2017. The purpose of the feature is to let Google Pixel and Nexus users share their mobile internet data with other devices. Usually, people use it for sharing the internet data between a phone and a tablet.

