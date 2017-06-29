Lava Helium 14 Windows 10 laptop launched at Rs. 14,999

The domestic manufacturer Lava has marked its entry into the notebook market segment with the launch of the Lava Helium 14 laptop. The company has teamed up with Intel and Microsoft to launch its first laptop.

The Lava Helium 14 is priced at Rs. 14,999. The budget laptop boasts a sleek design and is lightweight as it weighs in at 1.4kg. The laptop has been launched in two color variants - Purple and Silver. It is given a 14.1-inch FHD 1080p display and runs the Windows 10 Home Edition.

The hardware aspects of the device comprise of an Intel Atom processor teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity that can be further expanded up to 128GB using an SD card.

On the hardware front, the company has implemented better security with the help of a microchip called TPM (Trusted Platform Module) that is claimed to offer all round protection to the Helium 14. The battery capacity of the Lava laptop is 10,000mAh. This battery is claimed to render an all day usage to the laptop.

When it comes to the availability of the Lava's first laptop, the Helium 14 priced at Rs. 14,999 has already been made available exclusive via Flipkart. It will also be listed by select retail stores and multi-brand outlets in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Coimbatore from the first week of July.

The Lava laptop is said to run the most secure Windows OS ever and there is lifetime free Windows Defender anti-virus as well. Further, the above mentiioned TPM microchip also comes into the picture when we talk about security.