Lenovo announces detachable Miix 320, Yoga 720, and Yoga 520 convertible laptops at MWC 2017

At the Mobile World Congress 2017, Lenovo has announced two new convertible laptops - Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 along with a detachable laptop - Miix 320. Both the Yoga laptops have similar specs, but Yoga 720 comes with more hardware options. Like its predecessors, the new Yoga 720 and 520 can be used in four different modes - Laptop, Tablet, Tent and Stand. On the other hand, the Miix 320 known for its detachable feature can be used as a laptop with a 10.1-inch display for work along with a full keyboard or detach and use it as a portable tablet, which just weighs 550g.

Yoga 520 comes with a 14-inch display with up to 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution, whereas Yoga 720 will be available with both 13-inch and 15-inch offering 3840 x 2160 resolution. Both these laptops will be offering up to 7th generation Intel core i7 processor, Windows 10 and up to 16GB of RAM. Security features such as fingerprint scanner as well as active pen support are provided to both the Yoga laptops. However, Yoga 720 is more powerful compared to 520 because of its 4k display options and (15-inch model of Yoga 720) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU support.

Yoga 520 uses 512 GB SSD/1 TB HDD/128 GB SSD+1 TB and has Harman Kardon speakers along with Dolby audio premium, whereas Yoga 720 is fitted with JBL speakers along with Dolby audio premium. Connectivity features of Yoga 520 include WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1, 1 x USB Type-C, 2 X USB 3.0, Card reader, HDMI and 3.5mm audio jack. Similarly, Yoga 720 includes connectivity features such as WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, 2xUSB Type-C with thunderbolt, 1X USB 3.0 and also a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

If performance factor is to be overlooked Miix 320 is a device which you would want to go for. It comes with comparatively lesser powerful hardware such as Intel Atom X5 processor, Intel HD graphics, up to 4GB memory, up to 128GB eMMC storage with 1920 x 1200 full HD resolution display. Miix 320 is said to offer true mobility by weighing 1.02kgs at only 17.5mm thin. By providing 10 hours of battery life, WiFi as well as optional dual antenna connectivity, it eases the work of the user.

Yoga 520 which is also called as Flex 5 in the U.S will start selling at the price of $799.99 USD with colour options as Mineral Grey and Onyx Black and Yoga 720 will be offered at $859.99 USD and $1099.99 USD for 13-inch and 15-inch display respectively and can be bought in Platinum Silver, Iron Grey and Copper (on the 13-inch model only) color variants. Detachable Miix 320 price starts at $200 including its detachable keyboard and trackpad with Platinum Silver and Snow White colour options.