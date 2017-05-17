Lenovo launches two powerful gaming laptops in India; exclusive to Flipkart

Lenovo, the leading PC and tablets player in the world has now launched two new gaming laptops in India. Named as Legion Y520 and Y720, they are made available exclusively on Flipkart and their official store.

With high-end specs, the company has come forward to launch these two laptops at a decent price. Commenting on this launch, Bhaskar Choudhuri, Marketing director, Lenovo India says, "Gaming continues to be our strategic focus area and the new brand further enhances the Y series portfolio in India. The new Lenovo Legion laptops address every gamer's demand for a superior and immersive experience with VR and outstanding audio capabilities."

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Legion Y520- New level of gaming Keeping portability in mind, Lenovo has designed this laptop with an aluminum brushed body which just weighs just 2.5 kgs. Also Read: Lenovo becomes the most used Chinese mobile brand in India: CMR One can also custom tune the audio with the 2*2W Harman speakers and Dolby Audio Premium to get an outstanding audio quality even without headphones. It also comes with an optional red backlit keyboard for gamers who prefer gaming at night. With 128GB of SSD, it comes with 1TB of HDD storage. Legion Y720- Brings virtual reality into existence With all-metal cover, Legion Y720 is the first laptop to come with Dolby Atmos which enhances the overall performance of the PC. It is backed with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and can be proudly called as the India's first Oculus certified VR-ready machine. This laptop has an optional RGB backlit keyboard for midnight gamers. The device also comes with an option of an integrated Xbox One wireless receiver. Lenovo Nerve Sense and Optimised Thermal Engineering With a new Nerve Sense feature, the gamers can easily customize few settings such as audio, active keys, cooling and much more on their PC. It allows them to record highlights for replaying or uploading to streaming sites. Also Read: Dell launches five new gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications and more Both the laptops are designed with optimized thermal engineering to combat the heat generated by continuous usage of the laptop. This extreme cooling shortcut with Lenovo nerve sense can be used for gaming firefights which require an additional cooling. Attractive offers and accessories Gamers will get a Y gaming armored backpack to enjoy the gaming wherever they go. One can also buy an Y gaming optical mouse and Y gaming stereo headsets separately. This device will come with an additional 2-year onsite warranty worth Rs. 4990 at just Rs. 999. EMI offers are provided at zero cost and it also comes with an exchange offer of Rs. 20,000 for pre-booking on Flipkart. Pricing and availability Both Legion Y520 and Y720 will be made available on e-commerce site Flipkart, www.thedostore.com and also on their official online store. Also Read: New Huawei MateBook launching next week Pre-bookings are said to begin on May 19, 2017. The Lenovo Legion Y520 is priced at Rs. 92,490 whereas, Legion 720 for Rs. 149,990.