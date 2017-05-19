Lenovo Legion Y520 and Y720 pre-bookings to start today

Just two days back, Lenovo has launched two best gaming laptops in India. Known as Legion Y520 and Legion Y720, the laptops are made available exclusively on Flipkart and Lenovo India official store.

Pre-bookings have already started, so without any delay grab this ultra-powerful laptop before it goes out of stock. These two devices come with high-end specs which include the latest software and larger storage option. The company has also added some unique features to it which are said to help the hard-core gamers. Let us recall the specs and features of this newly launched gaming laptop.

Enjoy best gaming experience with Legion Y520 With 7th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and next generation graphics card NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti, the laptop offers the best performance most required by all the gamers. Also Read: Lenovo launches two powerful gaming laptops in India; exclusive to Flipkart It is bundled with up to 256GB of PCIe SSD storage and 2TB of HDD, one can store as many games as they want. To speak about audio, it offers 2x 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio Premium on it. The laptop weighs just 2.5 kg making it highly portable. Legion Y720 has Dolby Atmos and VR support The first laptop in the world to integrate Dolby Atmos in it. One can also enjoy the gaming with VR support. It also comes with the 7th Gen Intel Core processor and features NVIDIA GTX1060 graphics card. It provides an optional 1TB PCI-Express SSD storage enabling it to work at a lightning speed. Both the laptops come with Nerve Sense feature which allows you to customize some options easily. Pricing and offers Both Legion Y520 and Y720 will be made available on e-commerce site Flipkart, www.thedostore.com and also on their official online store with a price tag of Rs. 92,490 and Rs. 149,990 respectively. Also Read: Lenovo becomes the most used Chinese mobile brand in India: CMR They come with an additional 2-year onsite warranty worth Rs. 4990 at just Rs. 999. EMI are offered at zero cost and exchange offer of Rs. 20,000 are provided for pre-booking on Flipkart.