Lenovo shows concept of laptop with foldable display

At the Lenovo Transform event that was held in New York on Tuesday, the company has showcased the concept of a foldable laptop. The laptop seems to feature a foldable display that will bend at the middle.

The foldable laptop concept that was shown by the company seems to have three major highlights. These highlights are new screen technologies, voice control and advanced materials. The keyboard of this laptop seems to feature the company's iconic red track pointer. The image of the foldable laptop concept was posted by Lenovo on Twitter.

A foldable PC? Maybe someday. Just a concept for now. #LenovoTransform pic.twitter.com/UIq1qpaSwj — Lenovo (@lenovo) June 20, 2017

The concept foldable laptop appears to have a large screen that will cover the upper part and also extend further into the lower part of the device. The keyboard begins immediately below the display and there seems to be no space between the display and keyboard.

The keyboard does not have a visible trackpad and the right and left buttons are positioned at the bottom. This points out that the voice command will be included in order to perform the functions.

There seems to be a stylus in the form of a huge pencil and the same is believed to enable users to draw on the laptop. From the image, it looks like the laptop will resemble the shape of a physical file folder if it is closed.

Apart from revealing the concept of the alleged foldable laptop, Lenovo did not divulge any specific details about the device. It remains to be known what sort of advanced materials might be used to make this foldable laptop. One thing that has to be made clear is this is just a concept and the prototype of the same is yet to be made available.