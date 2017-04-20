Lenovo unveils a new 2-in-1 laptop the Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo has just announced a new Chromebook. Dubbed as Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook this tablet cum PC is designed for the mainstream consumers. And according to the company the device packs the fun of a tablet with the power punch of a PC and it has also been designed for Android apps.

However, the key highlight of this 2-in-1 laptop is its 360° hinge and 11.6-inch multi-touch IPS display. The Flex 11's 11.6" HD multi-touch display also supports 10-finger touch screen recognition. The Chromebook comes with anti-glare technology that supposedly reduces eye strain.

The company also claims that the device will give users the flexibility to shift between four dynamic modes seemingly the watch, tent, laptop, and tablet modes for any combination of work and play activities. The Flex 11 weighs less than 3 pounds and therefore this lightweight nature of the laptop makes it ideal for productivity on the go.

What's more about the new Flex 11 Chromebook? Let's find out.