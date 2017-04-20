Lenovo unveils a new 2-in-1 laptop the Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo has just announced a new Chromebook. Dubbed as Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook this tablet cum PC is designed for the mainstream consumers. And according to the company the device packs the fun of a tablet with the power punch of a PC and it has also been designed for Android apps.
However, the key highlight of this 2-in-1 laptop is its 360° hinge and 11.6-inch multi-touch IPS display. The Flex 11's 11.6" HD multi-touch display also supports 10-finger touch screen recognition. The Chromebook comes with anti-glare technology that supposedly reduces eye strain.
The company also claims that the device will give users the flexibility to shift between four dynamic modes seemingly the watch, tent, laptop, and tablet modes for any combination of work and play activities. The Flex 11 weighs less than 3 pounds and therefore this lightweight nature of the laptop makes it ideal for productivity on the go.
What's more about the new Flex 11 Chromebook? Let's find out.
The Flex 11 Chromebook is powered by a 2.10 GHz Quad Core ARM processor and can seamlessly run apps from the Chrome Web Store. Lenovo says that the Chromebook will also support the Google Play Store in the coming days. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The Flex 11 comes with a drop-resistant design for falls from up to 75cm (2.4 feet). Additionally, the Chromebook is water resistant, comes with a non-slip texture that ensures a secure grip. What's more, the Flex 11's water-resistant keyboard is claimed to handle spills of up to 330 ml (around 1 cup of water). The Chromebook also features channels beneath the keyboard to drain liquid, keeping it away from sensitive electrical components. As per the company, the new Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook provides 10 hours of battery life and it could last an entire day and more on moderate usage. Further, the Flex 11 Chromebook comes with a wide range of ports, including HDMI, USB 3.0, a mic/audio jack and an SD card slot. This PC cum tablet also has a USB Type-C port for powerful and fast connectivity to peripherals.
