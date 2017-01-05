LG Gram 14 Laptop with 17 Hours Battery Life Unveiled at CES 2017

At the CES 2017, LG announced an array of audio devices, TVs, and smartphones. In addition to these, the South Korean manufacturer has also announced the new Gram 14 laptop, which has gained a lot of attraction.

The new Gram 14 laptop weighs in around 980 grams, which is same as its predecessor. However, the major difference is that the latest one features a touchscreen 14-inch FHD 1080p touchscreen IPS display. The device is powered by the latest Kaby Lake processors from Intel and comes packed with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The connectivity aspects include a USB Type-C port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a micro SD card slot and Wi-FI. In addition to these, the laptop is claimed to come with a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello and fast charging as well.

Also Read: Nvidia Launches GeForce Now Game Streaming Service For PC and Mac

LG claimed that the new Gram 14 laptop can render a battery life of 24 hours. However, this is not true as the benchmark test used by the company has been revealed to be a decade old measurement tool. The device actually provides a battery life of 21 hours, wich is a much better battery life than the one seen on the predecessor of the Gram 14 laptop.

LG has priced the new Gram 14 laptop at KRW 1,420,000 (approx. Rs. 80,900). As of now, the availability and pricing details of the laptop outside South Korean remain unknown.