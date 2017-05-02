Microsoft Surface Laptop based on Windows 10 leaks ahead of its launch

Microsoft is all set to host an event today in New York City. At that event, the company will focus on education. We say this as the company is expected to unveil an array of software and hardware related to education.

While we cannot expect the company to introduce the Surface Book 2 or Surface Pro 5 at the today's event, we are likely to witness the launch of a Surface Laptop based on Windows 10 at the event. The rumors regarding a Surface Laptop have been making the rounds all over the internet since long, but the same failed to materialize till date. The company's theme phrase for the event comes with the hashtag #MicrosoftEDU and this makes us believe that the company will uncover the affordable Surface Laptop at the event scheduled to happen later today.

In the meantime, a slew of renders of the alleged Surface Laptop and some of the key specifications of the device have been leaked via Twitter. The renders and specs come out of the Twitter accounts @evleaks and @h0x0d.

Non-removable keyboard The keyboard on the Microsoft Surface Laptop renders look similar to the one seen on the Surface Book, which is called Type Cover. It seems to be non-removable. Also, it appears to house a USB A port, audio combo jack, DisplayPort, and an SD card slot. A Chromebook rival The usual hardware partners of Microsoft are believed to release new devices that run on Windows 10 OS at varying price points in order to compete with the Google Chromebooks. 13.5-inch PixelSense display Going by the information we have in hand, the Surface Laptop is likely to boast a 13.5-inch PixelSense display that will have 3.4 million pixels. The device is believed to feature an Alcantara covered keyboard and run the Windows 10 platform. It is the Windows 10 Cloud that is similar to the Chrome OS that the Google Chromebooks are based on. 4 color options The leaked renders show that the Microsoft Surface Laptop might be announced in four color options including Cobalt Blue, Graphite Gold, Burgundy, and Platinum. These just rumored information regarding the Surface Laptop and we will get to know more about what Microsoft has to roll out its sleeve at the event today.

