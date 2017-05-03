Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S unveiled at $999; availability debuts June 15

At the MicrosoftEDU event in New York City, the company unveiled the Microsoft Surface Laptop running Windows 10 S. This laptop is largely targeted at the students and is priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 64,000).

Microsoft Surface Laptop features aluminum finish at the rear of the laptop to keep it cool. There are no grilles or holes for the speaker as the speakers are integrated below the keyboard. Eventually, the sound comes from below your fingers. Take a look at more details of the Microsoft Surface Laptop from here.

Keyboard similar to Surface Pro 4 The Microsoft Surface Laptop uses an Alcantara keyboard similar to the Surface Pro 4. The keys are backlit as well. The keyboard has a large trackpad and a soft palm rest too. On the whole, the Surface Laptop is a clamshell device and a true laptop unlike the 2-in-1 Surface Book. It has been announced in Graphite Gold, Cobalt Blue, Burgundy, and Platinum color variants. PixelSense Display The Surface Laptop boasts of a 13.5-inch touch screen PixelSense display with a resolution of 2256×1504 pixels. The display is a 10 point multi-touch panel with an aspect ratio pf 3:2. The screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating as well. Hardware can be chosen The Surface Laptop employs the 7th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor paired with Intel HD 620 or Iris Plus Graphics 640 graphics unit. The RAM options are 4GB, 8GB or 16GB and the storage capacity can be chosen between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The laptop is powered by a battery that can give it up to 14.5 hours of battery life on video playback. Other features The Surface Laptop has other features such as a 720p HD front camera, a 3.5mm audio jack, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, TPM chip for enterprise-grade protection, Windows Hello face sign-in, and more. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, Mini DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and Surface Connect. Windows 10 S The Windows 10 S OS was also introduces at the event. It is a version of Windows 10 Pro meant for education. Microsoft claims that the OS is streamlined for performance and security and that the applications are delivered only via the official Windows Store. The default browser is Microsoft Edge. Microsoft announced that touch PCs based on Windows 10 S will be launched starting from $189 in the near future. Availability starts June 15 All the above mentioned color options of the Surface Laptop are available only in the Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The other versions will be available only in the Platinum color option. The base model is already listed for pre-order and its availability debuts on June 15.