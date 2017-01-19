Mozilla just unveiled their brand new logo: Moz://a

Mozilla, the old age browser finally gets a new logo after being announcing their rebranding process back in August 2016. The new logo spells out the name of the company along with some special characters in between the logo.

As you can in see the image, the company's logo is now 'Moz://a'. They announced the rebranding on their official blog saying that 'we stand for the internet' alongside their new logo.

In the same blog post, Mozilla's creative director, Tim Murray quoted as follows: "reinforces that the Internet is at the heart of Mozilla." The company will undergo several changes in the coming weeks and will be completely rebranded by the end of 2017.