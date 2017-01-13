MSI launches new 4K laptops with Intel core i7 processor In India

MSI launches GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI, GT73VR 7RF Titan Pro 4K, GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro and GE62 7RE Apache Pro laptops in India.

Taiwanese computer hardware company MSI on Friday launched its latest 7th generation Intel processor based 4K laptops in India.

The newly launched laptops are: GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI priced at Rs 349,990, GT73VR 7RF Titan Pro 4K at Rs 334,990, GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro at Rs 177,990 and GE62 7RE Apache Pro at Rs 129,990.

MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI is the first VR-optimised laptop with an IPS level screen powered by Kabylake i7 processors and also packs dual GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X GPU.

Kabylake CPUs feature a significant boost to core speed, multimedia playback and 4K video capability.

With the Core i7-7820HK that allows overclocking, the GT73VR 7RE Titan Pro UHD 4K has the power not just to game in 4K, but to edit and show 4K video as well.

The GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro features 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare screen. The device comes with 7th Gen Intel core i7 processor paired with GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of memory.

The GE62 7RE Apache Pro runs on the 7th Gen Kabylake CPU and is powered by the GeForce 1050Ti with 4GB of memory.

Source: IANS

