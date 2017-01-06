MSI Unveils New Lineup Of 7th Generation 4K Laptops

MSI today announced the roll out of its latest 7th generation Intel-based laptops. All these new laptops feature Kaby Lake CPUs to provide the best experience whatsoever. In addition to the new i7 CPUs, they have GTX 10 series GPUs to take care of graphics.

This increase in processing power of the new laptops entails a boost for arithmetic, 4K Video, Multimedia, and Virtual Reality Performance. Let's take a closer look at all the laptops one by one.

MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI

MSI GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI is the first VR-optimized laptop with an IPS level screen powered by Kaby Lake i7-7820HK+CM238 GPU and dual GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X GPU. Running Windows 10 on Super Raid 4-512 GB NVMe SSD and 1TB 7200rpm HDD, the programs and in-game maps load instantly.

It is the only laptop to have Cherry MX Speed Sliver RGB Switches and ergonomic keys onboard to provide the best responsive and tactile feedback with a 1.2mm mechanical actuation, light 45g key switches.

GT73VR 7RF Titan Pro 4K

The GT73VR 7RF Titan Pro 4K is a gaming notebook with 4K LCD built-in display. Thanks to the resolution up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, both gaming and video on the GT73VR 7RE Titan Pro UHD 4K display is top notch. It runs Windows 10 on Super Raid 4-512 GB NVMe SSD and 1TB 7200rpm HDD. Now with the Core i7-7820HK that allows overclocking, the GT73VR 7RE Titan Pro UHD 4K has the power not just to game in 4K, but to edit and show 4K video as well.

GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro

The GS series is toped by the GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro. It's 15'6" screen features FHD, anti-glare in either a 1920 by 1080 resolution full HD ISP panel or a 3840x2160 100% Adobe RGB. The latest 7th gen Intel core i7 7700HQ+HM175 CPU is paired with a full desktop class GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB GDDR5 to power the choice screen to full ability. It also has a fast 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD with speeds up to 2200MB/s.

GE62 7RE Apache Pro and GP62 7RD Leopard

The GE62 7RE Apache Pro and GP62 7RD Leopard round out the bundle of new laptops. Both run the 7th gen Kaby Lake 7700HQ+HM175 CPU. The Apache Pro is powered by the GeForce 1050Ti with 4GB of GDDR5 while the Leopard utilizes the GTX 1050 with 2GB of GDDR5.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the GT83VR 7RE Titan SLI comes with a price tag of Rs. 349,990. The GT73VR 7RF Titan Pro 4K is priced at Rs. 334,990 while the GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro and GE62 7RE Apache Pro are priced at Rs. 177,990 and Rs. 129,990 respectively.

-Press Release

