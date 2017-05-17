New Huawei MateBook launching next week

Huawei might introduce three MateBooks

By:

The Chinese electronics giant Huawei has been coming up one smartphone after another this year. However, it seems like the company plans to launch other products as well. Yesterday, Huawei announced on its official Twitter account that it has an event slated for May 23.

New Huawei MateBook launching next week

The event, which will take place in Berlin is apparently going to witness the unveiling of the new Huawei MateBook. We got to know earlier that the company is expected to launch three MateBooks this year. The first one, which is the direct successor of the original Huawei MateBook is likely to be a 2-in-1. While the MateBook D and MateBook X will sport the conventional clam-shell design.

Also Read: Apple iPad Mini lineup to be ended soon

Talking about the design aspect, the MateBook seems to have a sleek and polished look. The three models will differ in terms of processor, display size, storage space and RAM capacity as well.

One of the three MateBooks made an appearance on Geekbench in the previous month, revealing it would come with an Intel Core-i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM. The rest of the devices are touted to be fueled by Kaby Lake processors.

Apart from that, we don't know much about the specs and features of the upcoming products. In any case, we will get to know about all the features and pricing details shortly.

To remind you, Huawei's sub-brand Honor also has an event planned on May 23. It shared a poster announcing the launch, on both the official Honor website and the official Honor Weibo account. However, it has not revealed the product that will be unveiled at the launch.



Read More About huawei matebook | huawei | news | laptops

Other articles published on May 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers