New Huawei MateBook launching next week

The Chinese electronics giant Huawei has been coming up one smartphone after another this year. However, it seems like the company plans to launch other products as well. Yesterday, Huawei announced on its official Twitter account that it has an event slated for May 23.

The event, which will take place in Berlin is apparently going to witness the unveiling of the new Huawei MateBook. We got to know earlier that the company is expected to launch three MateBooks this year. The first one, which is the direct successor of the original Huawei MateBook is likely to be a 2-in-1. While the MateBook D and MateBook X will sport the conventional clam-shell design.

Talking about the design aspect, the MateBook seems to have a sleek and polished look. The three models will differ in terms of processor, display size, storage space and RAM capacity as well.

One of the three MateBooks made an appearance on Geekbench in the previous month, revealing it would come with an Intel Core-i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM. The rest of the devices are touted to be fueled by Kaby Lake processors.

It’s time to maximise your lifestyle. Join us LIVE from Berlin on 23 May 2017 at 14:00 CEST to meet our latest products… #HuaweiMateBook pic.twitter.com/iz9hfEXw7f — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) May 15, 2017

Apart from that, we don't know much about the specs and features of the upcoming products. In any case, we will get to know about all the features and pricing details shortly.

To remind you, Huawei's sub-brand Honor also has an event planned on May 23. It shared a poster announcing the launch, on both the official Honor website and the official Honor Weibo account. However, it has not revealed the product that will be unveiled at the launch.