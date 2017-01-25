Night Shift Mode finally makes its way to macOS with the Sierra 10.12.4 beta update

Just after releasing the macOS 10.12.3 update with several bug fixes, Apple is now seeding a new beta update in the form of macOS 10.12.4 beta update to the developers with some new features on board.

The company announced the news on their official forum and incidentally, Apple also released the iOS 10.3 beta 1 for Apple iPhone users. The major feature of the macOS 10.12.4 beta update is the addition of Night Shift Mode, which was introduced to the iPhones with the iOS 9 update. However, it took nearly one year for the Cupertino giant to bring the same feature to macOS.

There's nothing fancy with the newly introduced Night Shift Mode for the macOS as it functions the same as seen on the iPhones. It enables a yellow tint during night hours, which reduces the strain to your eyes.

Previously, users of macOS were able to use the same feature with the help of a third-party app called 'F.lux,' but Apple apparently removed it from the App Store sometime in mid-2016 and added the same feature officially.

The macOS 10.12.4 beta update is currently available only for developers, but Apple will later on make it available as the public beta, and there's no estimated date for the same.