Reliance Jio 4G laptop pre-booking starts at Rs. 5,000, claims fake listing

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Jio is creating a buzz in every single segment that it enters. We say this as the service provider has already left a great impact in the Indian telecom arena with its Jio 4G services.

After creating a great impact that has changed the way other telecom operators are functioning and forcing them to provider exciting offers and free data and calls, Jio is all set to enter other segments. The company is already in speculations to introduce the Jio DTH service that will be free for up to six months and offer cheap plans, Jio 4G VoLTE supporting feature phones those could be priced at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499, and Jio laptop with 4G SIM card slot. However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

Given the huge interest among users for Jio products and services, there is an increasing number of scam and fake news also making the rounds all over the internet regarding the Jio offerings. A fake listing of the Jio laptop has been spotted online. Get to know more details from here.

Pre-bookings are open The listing spotted on www.buyredmi.com/jiolaptop/ claims that the Jio laptop's pre-bookings have already started. There is a note that interested buyers should hurry up as over 1.2 million users have registered to pre-book the device. The form asks for personal details such as name, address and mobile number too. Cash on Delivery for Rs. 5,000 We do know that if there exists a Jio laptop, it would be cheaper than its counterparts from other manufacturers. But a Rs. 5,000 price tag seems to be too low. The scam listing shows that the Jio laptop will be delivered at your doorstep for Rs. 5,000 with the Cash on Delivery payment mode. 1TB hard disk? The listing on this scam site shows that those who pre-book the laptopn can enjoy a good amount of storage space with 1TB hard disk and 4GB RAM. 4G SIM card slot Earlier this month, we came across the alleged details of a Reliance Jio laptop. It was claimed that this laptop might be launched with a 4G SIM card slot to offer 4G VoLTE connectivity. Also, there are speculations that this laptop could feature a 13.3-inch FHD display and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Laptop to pack Jio apps This laptop is likely claimed to feature the SIM card slot on its left and run on Windows 10 along with the Jio apps suite that will be compatible to this OS.