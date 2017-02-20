Samsung Galaxy Book likely on the cards; Is it a rival to Microsoft Surface Book?

Samsung might be prepping a device called Galaxy Book that could be a rival to the Surface Book from Microsoft. As per an application published in the Windows Store called Book Settings, it looks like Samsung is expanding its Windows 10 portfolio with the Galaxy Book that might run on Windows 10.

There could be a dedicated app in the Store for users to access the configuration settings. Users of other PCs cannot install this Windows Store app as the description says that it is meant for the Galaxy Book that will be a competitor to the Microsoft tablet.

The interesting part is this app claims that it runs on Windows PCs, Surface Hub, and HoloLens. This tips that the Galaxy Book could be more than just a competitor to the Surface Book. The Book Settings includes screen mode, user manual, battery life extender, pattern log-in, and several other Samsung features, claims the description.

As of now, the information regarding the Galaxy Book is limited. It is tough to tell if it is a device that can give a tough competition to the Surface Book, but it's name suggests so. However, from the app, it is clear that Samsung is working on a device called Galaxy Book that runs Windows 10.

Meanwhile, it is interesting to know that Microsoft is working on the next iteration of Surface Book that is likely to be launched along with the Surface Pro 5. We lately saw the render of the Surface Pro 5 hit the web.

Source