Samsung Notebook 9 Pro convertible laptop launched with S Pen

At the ongoing Computex 2017 show in Taipei, Samsung has announced its latest laptop dubbed Notebook 9 Pro. The device is a convertible with a 360-degree hinge and has an inbuilt S Pen stylus as well.

The Notebook 9 Pro is the upgraded variant of the previous model in the Notebook 9 series. The Pro version is advanced with the above-mentioned highlights including the 360-degree hinge that puts its similar to the Lenovo's Yoga laptops and the embedded Samsung S Pen stylus that slides into the laptop's base. With the hinge, the device can be used either in the laptop or tablet mode.

Being one of the highlighted features of the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, the S Pen has 4000 levels of pressure and can detect tilt for shading just like the Surface Pen from Microsoft. The Air Command software is included for taking notes, drawing and editing documents. Moreover, the S Pen works well with Windows Ink.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes in two variants - 13.3 inches and 15 inches. Both the variants of the convertible are powered by Intel's Core i7 processors. The smaller variant with a 13.3-inch display features 8GB RAM while the larger model with 15-inch will have 16GB RAM and AMD Radeon 450 GPU.

Both the variants of the Samsung convertible will have 256GB SSD, two regular USB ports, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, a backlit keyboard, and an HDMI port. As the device runs on Windows 10 OS, it will have a Windows Hello camera at the front for the support for facial recognition.

For now, the pricing and availability details of the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro remains unknown. We can expect the same to be revealed officially in the coming days.