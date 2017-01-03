The Latest Dell XPS 13 is a Powerful 2-in-1 Windows Hybrid Ultrabook

Dell has introduced an all new XPS 13 ultrabook with hybrid design and top-of-the-line hardware. The new Windows machine is the first 2-in-1 from Dell to flaunt an Infinity Edge display, which as per Dell, makes it the 'smallest 13-inch 2-in-1' hybrid in the market.

The company claims that it has managed to squeeze in a 13.3-inch display in the frame of an 11-inch laptop, wherein the touchscreen display rotates 360-degrees to offer tablet-like functionality. This makes the new XPS 13 a direct rival of Lenovo's Yoga series Windows-based hybrids.

The hybrid machine comes in two variants: a standard variant with 1920 x 1080 full HD display and the other with an UltraSharp 3200 x 1800 Quad HD+ touchscreen panel.

Consumers have a choice between a 3.2GHz Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor or a 3.6GHz Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor. Both of these are 7th-generation Kaby Lake silicon chipsets offering Intel HD Graphics 615.

The processor is paired with RAM options of 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB dual-channel LPDDR3, and the storage options include a standard 128GB SATA that goes to up to 1TB PCIe SSD with Intel RST.

It is worth mentioning that the new XPS 13 2-in-1 offers a completely fanless chassis.

As far as battery is concerned, the Dell XPS 13 hybrid machine is powered by a 46Whr battery unit, which as per Dell, can last up to 15 hours on the full-HD display variant.

Other features include a webcam, a fingerprint reader, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a display port, USB Type-C 3.1 port, microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Miracast, and Intel Smart Connect.

In addition to Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, the company also introduced Dell 27 Ultrathin monitor. The monitor features a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440 pixels) display, which as per Dell, offers a 178-degree viewing angle, a 99 percent sRGB color gamut, and offers a brightness of 400 nits.

The monitor comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and also features a USB Type-C port for power delivery, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an audio line-out. The monitor will be a great addition for consumers who love to play graphic intensive games on their Windows machines.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will sell at a starting price of Rs. 69,000 (approximately) and the 27 Ultrathin monitor will cost roughly around Rs. 48,000 in the US market. There's no word on the global availability from Dell as of now, however, we expect Dell to give some updates in the upcoming CES 2017.

