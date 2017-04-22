Windows 10 laptops featuring Snapdragon 835 SoC to launch later this year

Last year, Microsoft and Qualcomm announced that they are working together to bring ARM chipset compatibility to Windows 10. They said that we should expect the first laptops with ARM chipsets in 2017, but a specific timeline for the launch was not revealed.

Now, as per Qualcomm's latest investor call, the first cellular laptop with Windows 10 and Snapdragon 835 processor will hit the market by the end of the year. Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm, said that Snapdragon 835 chipset is making its way to mobile PC designs that runs Windows 10 and is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter, according to a transcript of the earnings call.

Also Read: Acer Aspire VX 15 Notebook and Predator G1 Desktop launched in India

Up until now, Windows 10 devices are only powered by x86 processors from Intel or AMD. So those laptops will be the first Windows10 devices that won't come be equipped with x86 chipsets.

Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President of the Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft, said last year that while their main focus would be on laptops, the company intends to expand the ARM support to more Windows 10 devices.

"We're thinking about platform that supports small screens, large screens, devices with no screens at all, head-mounted displays, and so what can these device makers build will really be up to them," Myerson said in a statement.

So we just have to wait for a few more months to get our hands on the first laptops with Snapdragon 835 SoC. However, these laptops are not expected to go easy on your pocket.

Source