Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air with upgraded specs and fingerprint reader announced

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air was launched in August last year in the company's home market China. This notebook is a real challenger to the iPad Air as it has stunning hardware specs and a sleek design.

Xiaomi has now released a new upgraded version of the device with a few improvements. The new Mi Notebook Air 13.3 comes with a 4G LTE modem in it and the seventh-gen Intel Core i7 processor. This one is said to provide 10% improvement in the performance. It also comes in another version with the upgraded seventh generation Core i5 processor. The 12.5-inch model of the Mi Notebook Air has the seventh-gen Intel Core M3 processor. This processor is said to offer 12% performance improvement in comparison to the previous generation Core M3 processor.

Fingerprint recognition

Apart from the innards, the other upgrade that is a notable addition is the inclusion of the fingerprint recognition technology in the latest edition. The fingerprint sensor is added to the upper right corner of the trackpad.

Internal improvements

Under its hood, the Mi Notebook Air comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB PCle SSD hard drive that can further be expanded. It has custom AKG speakers too like the yesteryear models. The latest and upgraded Mi Notebook Air comes with inbuilt NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics card and up to 2GB GDDR5 memory standard.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is priced at 4999 yuan (approx. Rs. 47,000) for the 13.3-inch model with 7th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 5499 yuan (approx. Rs. 52,000) for the 256GB storage variant. The Core i7 variant with 256GB storage is yet to be announced and the Core i5 model will go on sale starting from June 18. The registrations for this sale can be done from Mi.com.