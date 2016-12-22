Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 4G Specs and Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch

A couple of days ago, we reported that Xiaomi is going to launch the upgraded version of their Mi Notebook Air with support for 4G LTE on December 23. The news was officially teased by the company itself on their Weibo handle.

However, today, the Chinese site; MyDrivers suggests that there will not only be an upgraded variant of the Mi Notebook Air but also a new Notebook Pro to take on the rival MacBook Pro.

The post further suggests that the Mi Notebook Pro will feature a 4K display along with Intel's i7-6700HQ chipset coupled with 16GB of RAM and GTX 960M GPU. Also, the Notebook Pro is expected to come in two display variants - 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch. There will be 512GB of SSD (Solid State Drive) storage as well.

The interesting part is, this Notebook Pro will also come with support for 4G LTE, which all the MacBook's missed till date. Regarding pricing, the Mi Notebook Pro is expected to carry a price tag of 6000 Yuan (approx. Rs. 58,000), and going by the leaked specs, the pricing would be a great deal.